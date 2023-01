The Guardian reports that calls are growing for third parties to be allowed to make complaints to Westminster’s sexual misconduct watchdog, after concerns were reignited about parliament’s culture by a Labour MP who privately shared a list of 20 MPs to avoid.The paper says that after a number of sexual misconduct and bullying scandals have led to suspensions and resignations of sitting MPs, some parliamentarians and unions say they remain concerned that witnesses cannot make complaints:While MPs remain effectively above the law, it is clear that Westminster is not a safe place to work. It is surely time that Parliament got its own house in order.