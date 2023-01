As if it was not bad enough that the Welsh First Minister and his officials went to the World Cup in Qatar in defiance of his own government's policies on human rights, it now emerges that they were put up in a five star hotel at the Qatari Government's expense.The BBC reports that two ministers and four officials stayed three nights in the Ritz-Carlton as guests of the host nation:Perhaps we should see the transcripts of the discussions with the Qatari government so we can see for ourselves what they raised with them.