Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Welsh MInisters selling out principles in a five star hotel
As if it was not bad enough that the Welsh First Minister and his officials went to the World Cup in Qatar in defiance of his own government's policies on human rights, it now emerges that they were put up in a five star hotel at the Qatari Government's expense.
The BBC reports that two ministers and four officials stayed three nights in the Ritz-Carlton as guests of the host nation:
The Liberal Democrats said by accepting the hospitality the Welsh government potentially undermined its commitment to human rights.
The Welsh government said the trip was to strengthen Wales' links with Qatar.
A spokesperson said the visit enabled the Welsh government to share its values in Qatar and it was a chance to discuss trade and investment opportunities.
Late last year a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the Lib Dems showed the Welsh government had paid £13,000 for flights for the controversial trip.
Following a subsequent FOI request by BBC Wales, the Welsh government confirmed that the trip's "accommodation, board and transport" in the country was provided by the Qatar government.
The Welsh government added that these elements were part of a hospitality package offered to all delegates and their travelling parties attending the World Cup and the arrangement was used by both Mr Drakeford and Economy Minister Vaughan Gething.
The hotel used was the Ritz-Carlton, described on the company's website as a "rich resort experience" set on a private island.
Plaid Cymru's Adam Price, the Liberal Democrats and Labour's Chris Bryant had urged Mark Drakeford to call off the trip over human rights concerns.
The country has been criticised over its treatment of women, LGBT people, and migrant workers.
The Welsh government had raised "serious concerns" over the country's LGBT rights record but said the tournament gave Wales an opportunity to promote itself on the world stage and to seek investment from Qatar.
Mr Drakeford attended Wales' opening group match against the USA, while Mr Gething attended Wales v England.
Both ministers were accompanied by a delegation of two officials, with each group staying in the Ritz-Carlton separately for three nights.
Jane Dodds, Welsh Lib Dem leader and MS for Mid and West Wales, has previously said the Welsh government should not "contribute to the whitewashing of Qatar's human rights record".
She told BBC Wales: "By accepting this gift from the Qatari government, Mark Drakeford has potentially undermined the Welsh government's commitment towards human rights, LGBTQ+ rights and women's rights."
She added that the government and Welsh Labour should donate the equivalent cost of the trip to human rights charities.
Perhaps we should see the transcripts of the discussions with the Qatari government so we can see for ourselves what they raised with them.
