Yesterday brought the bizarre news that senior NHS staff have been advised by the Welsh government to discharge people from hospital who are well enough to leave, even without a package of care being in place.This drastic advice comes in the light of news that one in nine beds are effectively blocked because patients who are in recovery do not have adequate arrangements in place to look after them if they went home.According to the BBC , the seven health boards in Wales have nearly 1,800 patients medically well enough to leave hospital, the Welsh government has called the NHS situation "unprecedented", while one health leader said the NHS was on a "knife-edge" in terms of its ability to cope.This is not something that has developed overnight. The crisis in community and social care has been building up for some time because of the failure of the Welsh Government to address the huge problems with staffing and funding. But effectively throwing patients out on the streets without proper support is not the answer. This is what one GP had to say on the issue:The leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats is absolutely right when she says that many patients could end up being readmitted if adequate care packages are not put in place:Welsh Labour Ministers need to rethink this advice and start to get to grips with reforming the social care system.