The I newspaper reports that a Government scheme announced under Boris Johnson’s premiership to build around a dozen schools alongside housing developments was wound down without any schools being built.The paper says that the Developer Loans for Schools scheme, a £220m policy announced when Gavin Williamson was education secretary in 2019, was designed to cut overcrowding in schools caused by new housing developments. At the time, the Government claimed the policy would “deliver thousands of school places up front, so they are ready for communities before new properties are finished”. However, even by UK Government standards, the scheme was a complete flop:Yet another government initiative designed on the back of a fag packet.