The Independent reports that, fresh from his own law-breaking stint in the back of a moving vehicle, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing a call to launch an inquiry into whether Nadhim Zahawi broke the ministerial code, after the Tory Party Chair reportedly paid millions to settle a dispute with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) over his tax.The paper says that the prime minister has defended the under-pressure Tory chair, claiming that Mr Zahawi has addressed the matter in full after claims that he stumped up a “seven-figure” sum to settle the dispute, but the opposition believe that a series of questions remain unanswered by the cabinet minister:The Independent adds that questions have swirled around Mr Zahawi since The Sun on Sunday reported that he had settled a tax dispute relating to an offshore company registered in Gibraltar to hold shares in the YouGov polling company he co-founded:As Zahawi is a public figure with a hugely influential role in government the questions being posed about him need to be answered.