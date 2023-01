The Guardian reports that Home Secretrary, Suella Braverman is planning to abandon several of the key commitments made in the wake of the Windrush scandal as the UK government prepares to implement hardline promises to fast-track the detention and removal of migrants.The paper says that Braverman has dropped a pledge to create the post of a migrants’ commissioner, who was due to be responsible for speaking up for migrants and for identifying systemic problems within the UK immigration system, while another promise to increase the powers of the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration (ICIBI) has also been abandoned, as work on the post-Windrush reform programme is downgraded:It is little wonder that Wendy Williams has concluded that the Home Office has broken its commitment to introducing comprehensive cultural reform.