Following on from yesterday's post about the Prime Minister's wealthy constituency being awarded £19 million of levelling up funds, the Guardian reports that an analysis of the way the £4 billion fund has been distributed has found that Tory seats have been awarded significantly more money per person than areas with similar levels of deprivation.The paper says that the disclosure is bound to provoke further fury from some regional leaders, who on Thursday accused Rishi Sunak of offering “pre election bribes”:At least the EU structure funds had a clear and transparent rationale and were based on need. There is nothing like that involved in this process.