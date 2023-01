For those who believe that being an MP is a full-time job, the latest revelations in the Guardian must really sting. The paper says that Tory MPs have received £15.2m from second jobs since the last general election, dwarfing the combined income of politicians who represent other parties.The biggest recipient is former prime minister Theresa May, who took home £2.5m on top of her parliamentary salary, mainly from giving speeches to organisations in the US such as JP Morgan bank and the private equity firm Apax Partners. She draws a salary of £85,000 from this pot and says the rest of the money is used to fund her private office, promote her involvement in public life, and make charitable donations:The paper adds that while 54% of MPs are Conservatives, they account for 89% of external income over the last three years.That includes Geoffrey Cox, who has earned £2.2m from legal work in the last three years while serving as Tory MP for Torridge and West Devon:Nice work if you can get it.