The slow but inexorable chipping away at our rights and freedoms by this Tory government is continuing this week with Ministers planning to lay an amendment to the public order bill to toughen its crackdown on “guerilla” tactics used mainly by environmental protesters.The Guardian says that the clause is intended to deal with protest groups’ changing tactics, such as slowing traffic to a crawling pace by carrying out walking protests through big cities. Just Stop Oil protesters have used walking protests to draw attention to the climate emergency after the government introduced laws to stop other forms of pop-up demonstrations:The idea that police can anticipate action by protestors and take steps to shut them down is a particularly dangerous threat to our civil liberties. However, Anna Birley, co-founder of Reclaim These Streets, has another equally valid point. She says:How the police use these new laws is going to be crucial, but it should not be up to unelected and largely unaccountable officers to define our democratic rights, especially when they have lost the confidence of a large number of those they are meant to serve.