Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Soviet-style airbrushing hits Parliament
Just when you thought Boris Johnson was on the verge of making a political comeback, a Tory cabinet member makes plain in the most humiliating way, that the former Prime Minister is still persona non grata in government circles.
As the Independent reports, Business secretary Grant Shapps appeared to have airbrushed Boris Johnson out of a picture promoting Monday night’s failed Virgin Orbit flight:
But eagle-eyed users noticed that Mr Johnson, the former prime minister, had featured in the original snap, which remains on the Number 10 Flickr account, dated 9 June 2021. It was also previously posted by Virgin Orbit.
Mr Shapps has since deleted the tweet, which said: “The UK govt is delighted to be backing the FIRST ever satellite launch from European soil”.
Some Twitter users poked fun at the gaffe, with one asking: “Can he [Mr Johnson] be erased from history as well?” Another took aim at the editing skills on the photo, which appeared to have left behind part of Mr Johnson’s elbow.
“Grant has left part of Johnson’s elbow. Messy,” they said. Another added: “I’m all in favour of erasing Boris Johnson.”
Rumours that Rishi Sunak is establishing a Ministry of Truth appear to be unfounded.
