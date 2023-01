Given that Parliament is also an unsafe place for women at the moment, with the authorities refusing to take all necessary action to help staff there work safely, perhaps Lindssy Hoyle should put his own house in order at the same time.



Is the Met beyond reform? That still needs to be seen, but the signs are not good.

The guilty plea by serving Metropolitan police officer, David Carrick yesterday, in which he admitted 49 charges relating to 71 sexual offences including 24 rapes against 12 women, made him one of the worst serial rapists in the UK. And yet despite the alarm being raised several times, no action was taken by the police to deal with his crimes.The Independent reports that all the crimes, which included patterns of sadistic and degrading abuse, were committed while he was a serving officer in Britain’s largest police force.And, as if to underline the institutional failures within the Met, it was revealed after Carrick pleaded guilty that more than 1,000 serving officers and staff were subject to past allegations of sex offences and domestic abuse. Despite this, Scotland Yard warned that most would stay in post:The extent of the breach of trust involved in this latest failure by the Met is shown by the fact that Carrick, like Wayne Couzens before him, served with the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command.I saw on the news yesterday that the Speaker of the House of Commons has demanded assurances from the Met on this particular matter.