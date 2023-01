Today's Times has an interesting piece of gossip with their associate political editor, Henry Zeffman suggesting that Boris Johnson could agree not to challenge Rishi Sunak in exchange for the promise of a safe seat at the next election.Zeffman says that the plan is for Johnson to “leverage” his position over Sunak if the Conservatives did badly in the local elections in May:This phenomenon of MPs abandoning their seat for a safer one is not new and is known as the chicken run. It contains no guarantee though, of being returned to Parliament.I remember in 1997, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Norman Lamont, having effectively torpedoed Tory election chances with black Wednesday, fleeing his marginal Kingston-Upon-Thames seat for the much safer berth of Harrogate and Knaresborough. Unfortunately for him, both seats were won by the Liberal Democrats.