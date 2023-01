I think that most of us had worked out that the appointment of Richard Sharp as the chair of the BBC was a political act, designed to bring the corporation to heel and to help the Conservatives, few of us knew that it was also a personal appointment in which an interesting relationship between Sharp and the then Prime Minister, Boris Johnson was not disclosed as it should have been. Today's Sunday Times has an exclusive in which they allege that the BBC chairman helped to arrange a guarantee on a loan of up to £800,000 for Boris Johnson weeks before the then prime minister recommended him for the role.The paper says that Richard Sharp was involved in talks about financing Johnson’s Downing Street lifestyle in November and December 2020. Sharp, 66, a former banker at Goldman Sachs, had already submitted his application to become chairman of the public service broadcaster and had reached the final stages of the recruitment process:The Times points out that previous incumbents of the chair at the BBC have been political, from both Labour and the Tories, but there is no known precedent of a prime minister selecting an individual who was simultaneously helping them with their personal finances.They add that the disclosures pose fresh questions of Johnson:The question now is whether the impartiality and integrity of the BBC has been compromised as a result of this latest news and the fact that neither party declared the link? In my view this is a resigning matter for Sharp.