The Guardian publishes further evidence that the government has not learned lessons from the Windrush scandal with a report saying that the Home Office plans to reheat its “thoroughly discredited” hostile environment policies.The paper says that the government have announced that a taskforce is being set up to crack down on illegal immigration and, as well as blocking access to banking for those without immigration status, Ministers intend to find new ways of checking individuals’ immigration status when they use schools or the NHS:The irony is that far from stemming immigration these policies empower criminal networks, who take advantage of vulnerable refugees, while also damaging our economy and victimising people who have legal status to stay in this country. This is a government lost in its own rhetoric and ordinary people are paying the price.