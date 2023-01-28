Saturday, January 28, 2023
Hancock's in the money
Matt Hancock and his allies raised a lot of smoke to try and justify him taking time out of his paid Parliamentary dutues to go to Australia for I'm a Celebrity, including that his fee would go to charity and that he was trying to raise awareness of dyslexia. Unfortunately, for the embattled MP, the spin did not match the reality.
The Independent reports that Hancock has so far donated just 3 per cent of the fee he was paid for appearing on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! to charity.
The former health secretary received £320,000 for his three-week stint on the reality show, of which £10,000 was donated to charity, according to the register of MPs’ financial interests.
As a result of the appearance, he lost the Tory whip. The prime minister, Rishi Sunak, said he was “disappointed” at Hancock’s decision to travel to Australia.
The West Suffolk MP, who is still suspended from the Conservative party, also received £48,000 for his Pandemic Diaries book, the register reveals.
And he doesn't even appear to be embarrassed by this avarice.
