Monday, January 02, 2023
Fast track donations
The Mirror reports that a company linked to Tory peer Michelle Mone’s husband pumped tens of thousands of pounds into the Conservative Party’s war chest.
They add that at least £171,480 was donated before Baroness Mone, 51, and husband Doug Barrowman, 57, allegedly benefited from a multimillion-pound Covid PPE deal, worth £200million to a company she recommended called PPE Medpro:
The money was given through a UK-registered business, Lancaster Knox LLP, part of Mr Barrowman’s Isle of Man-based Knox Group. Electoral Commission records show donations from May 2017 to June 2019.
They included three cash sums of £50,000 each and auction prizes worth more than £17,000.
HSBC documents leaked in November allegedly show £65m was paid to a trust benefiting Mr Barrowman in September 2020.
Leaked documents suggest an offshore trust linked to Baroness Mone received £29m, which seemingly originated as profits.
She failed to declare her lobbying to the House of Lords. She is currently on leave.
The National Crime Agency is probing the PPE Medpro deal.
The Government is now suing PPE Medpro for £122m, claiming some of the kit was faulty.
And yet the government says it cannot afford to pay the nurses more.
