The Mirror reports that a company linked to Tory peer Michelle Mone’s husband pumped tens of thousands of pounds into the Conservative Party’s war chest.They add that at least £171,480 was donated before Baroness Mone, 51, and husband Doug Barrowman, 57, allegedly benefited from a multimillion-pound Covid PPE deal, worth £200million to a company she recommended called PPE Medpro:And yet the government says it cannot afford to pay the nurses more.