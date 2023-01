In one of the least surprising news items of 2023 so far, the Independent reports on concerns by the outgoing parliamentary commissioner for standards, Kathryn Stone, that government ministers enjoy less scrutiny of their financial interests than backbench MPs.The paper says that while ordinary MPs have to register their financial interests with the standards commissioner within 28 days, with a new list published every fortnight, ministers can choose to declare some gifts and hospitality under their department’s name instead, in less detailed lists published quarterly:Time for a root and branch reform of the way government and parliament operates in this country.