The Guardian reports on the findings of researchers from the thinktanks Centre for European Reform (CER) and UK in a Changing Europe that Brexit has led to a shortfall of 330,000 people in the UK labour force, mostly in the low-skilled economy.They say that the departure from the EU in 2020 led to an increase in immigration from non-EU countries, but not enough to compensate for the loss of workers from neighbouring countries, with recent Office for National Statistics figures showing an overall reduction in net immigration of 540,000 to June 2022:Is it time for a rethink yet?