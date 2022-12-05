Monday, December 05, 2022
Who is really helping Putin?
The Guardian reports that Conservative party chairman, Nadhim Zahawi, has been accused of insulting NHS workers with a “ludicrous” suggestion that it is the wrong time to strike over low pay because it would help Vladimir Putin divide the west.
In an apparent abandonment of common sense, compassion and political judgement, Rishi Sunak's choice to win over the hearts and minds of voters told broadcasters that nurses should call off their strikes and abandon their pay demands because it risked playing into the hands of the Russian president, who he said, wanted to fuel inflation in the west.
Zahawi then compounded his ineptitude by calling on unions representing nurses and other medical workers to enter into talks, even though, as the Royal College of Nurses pointed out, it was government ministers who were refusing to open any negotiations over the NHS pay deal.
The irony is, of course, that the people really offering succour to the Russian President are the Tory Party, who have accepted hundreds of thousands of pounds in donations from Russian oligarchs, many of whom are Putin's allies. The Tory Government has also bent over backwards over the last decade in facilitating those oligarchs' luxourious lifestye in the UK.
Perhaps, once Zahawi climbs out of the hole he has dug himself into, he can address that issue.
