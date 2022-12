Oops, it turns out that the impact of Brexit may be even worse than that envisaged by the most hardened remainer, with the official statistics watchdog pulling up Conservative Ministers on the accuaracy of some of their claims.The Guardian reports that the UK Statistics Authority (UKSA) has reprimanded the Conservatives for claiming the UK had secured £800bn in “new free trade deals” since leaving the EU, saying the figure includes deals rolled over from before Brexit.In particular UKSA has written to the Tories about an infographic, shared last month by Michael Gove among others, warning that the party should provide sources for such figures in the future. The Tory graphic said:Will they never learn?