Saturday, December 17, 2022
The stealth tax steal
Gone are the days when the Tories were the party of low tax. Nowadays, they just pretend to advocate lower taxation rates, while hiking them surreptiously.
The Independent reports on research that has identified that Britons will be paying £150bn in extra National Insurance contributions and income tax over the next six years.
The paper says that the decision by the prime minister and his chancellor Jeremy Hunt to freeze tax thresholds will cost the equivalent of £5,000 for every household in the UK.
The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that the combined impact of freezing income tax and NIC thresholds will cost taxpayers more than £30bn a year by 2025-26, a situation made worse by out-of-control inflation and interest rate hikes.
Effectively, this government is balancing the books on the backs of the poorest. So, they are Tories then!
