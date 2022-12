The Guardian reports that Suella Braverman has announced her intention to deliver mass deportations of people seeking UK asylum to Rwanda “at scale and as soon as possible” after the high court ruled that the policy was lawful:The criticism of the government by the judges and the further ongoing legal processes could mean that the policy remains unworkable. Appeals in the higher courts and the action in the European Court of Human Rights could mean it is years before the policy is implemented. And even then each individual targeted for deportation will have their own right of appeal and can challenge the criteria being used in their case.The government has spent £140m on this policy. That is increasingly looking like money down the drain. If they really want to stop channel crossings and undermine the people traffickers then they need to provide safe routes for genuine asylum seekers. Why is the opposition not saying this louder?