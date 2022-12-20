Tuesday, December 20, 2022
The government has not won on the Rwand deportations yet
The Guardian reports that Suella Braverman has announced her intention to deliver mass deportations of people seeking UK asylum to Rwanda “at scale and as soon as possible” after the high court ruled that the policy was lawful:
Her comments followed a judgment on Monday that could have major political ramifications for Rishi Sunak’s government. Judges dismissed an application from asylum seekers, aid groups and a border officials’ union to stop the Conservative government from sending people seeking to claim asylum in the UK to Rwanda.
But in a rebuke for the Home Office, two judges said the government failed to consider the circumstances of eight individuals it tried to deport under the scheme in June.
The partial victory for the government does not mean flights will be able to take off straight away. There are expected to be further appeals, and a European court of human rights injunction in the summer prevented immediate deportations until the legal process has been exhausted. Lawyers and NGOs claimed that the legal process “could take years” rather than months.
The criticism of the government by the judges and the further ongoing legal processes could mean that the policy remains unworkable. Appeals in the higher courts and the action in the European Court of Human Rights could mean it is years before the policy is implemented. And even then each individual targeted for deportation will have their own right of appeal and can challenge the criteria being used in their case.
The government has spent £140m on this policy. That is increasingly looking like money down the drain. If they really want to stop channel crossings and undermine the people traffickers then they need to provide safe routes for genuine asylum seekers. Why is the opposition not saying this louder?
