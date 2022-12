If anything underlines how ineffective the ministerial code is, it is the reinstatement of Suella Braverman to the role of Home Secretary by Rishi Sunak just days after she was sacked by Liz Truss for a potential security breach. However, according to the Guardian , this is just the most high profile of a whole load of breaches that have never been properly addressed.The paper says that a parliamentary committee has warned that historic breaches of the code may never be investigated or resolved, including the conduct of the home secretary or Islamophobia claims against a former chief whip, with up to forty potential breaches of the ministerial code never having been referred for investigation by the ethics adviser:Sunak has expressed a desire to instil integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of government, but if he doesn't give the new ethics advisor the powers needed to do the job property, then it won't happen.