The Guardian reports on the view of the New Economics Foundation that thirty million people in the UK will be unable to afford what the public considers to be a decent standard of living by the time the current parliament ends in 2024.They say that rising prices, below-inflation increases in earnings and projected increases in unemployment would result in 43% of households lacking the resources to put food on the table, buy new clothes or treat themselves and their families – a 12 percentage point rise compared with 2019:A minimum income used to be the policy of the old Liberal Party. Perhaps it is time that the Liberal Democrats revisited the concept.