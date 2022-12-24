Saturday, December 24, 2022
Santa Claus evades his trackers
It's Christmas Eve and Santa Claus has left the North Pole. As usual NORAD has its tracking system up and running, as it has been sinec 1955.
However, as reported by the Mirror, this tracker was so popular this year that it briefly crashed, leaving Santa to go about his business without the eyes of the world on him.
Perhaps he does his best work unseen.
