Yesterday's announcement by the Prime Minister that he is going to intensify the hostile environment against asylum seekers and other migrants must surely put the UK on track to be considered an international pariah by those other countries who are doing all they can to relieve the suffering caused by war, famine and climate change. According to the Guardian , Sunak insisted he can clear a backlog of nearly 100,000 asylum claims by the end of next year as part of a set of policies that include resuming “hostile environment” checks on bank accounts suspended after the Windrush scandal:As the paper points out the asylum backlog has ballooned, with 143,377 people awaiting an initial decision on their application and unable to work. Many of those trying to cross the channel to claim asylum have a genuine case, but the government has effectively closed off any legitimate route that they can use.Fortress Britain is on course to becoming a rogue state, ignoring its international obligations and in breach of international law.