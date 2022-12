The Guardian reports that ministers have been accused of making a “pitiful attempt” to recoup taxpayers’ money wasted on fraudulent Covid contracts, after it emerged that only a fraction of the estimated total had been recovered so far.They say that about £18m has been retrieved by the Department of Health and Social Care through checks on personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts identified as “high risk” and through “contract management”. However, the total amount estmated to have been defrauded is closer to £630m. thirty five times greater than that recovered:In the context of the pay demands of health workers the amount lost through fraud is massive. Perhaps, if the government invested in the people who deliver health and care rather than reward their buddies through VIP procurement lanes, we might have a more robust health service with a stable and contented workforce.