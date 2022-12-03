Saturday, December 03, 2022
Parliament is 'not a safe place to work'
Following on from yesterday's post, it is interesting to see this piece in the Independent reporting on the views of the civil service union, Prospect, that Parliament is not a “safe place to work” .
They were speaking after a group of Conservative politicians reported a fellow MP to police over allegations they committed rape and a string of sexual assaults.
The backbench MP was reported to the force by a group of Tory MPs, whose claims against the accused span a period of two years, broadcasterTalkTV reports.
The MP is said to be subject to an investigation by an independent law firm. They have not, however, had the Conservative whip removed or been suspended by party chiefs.
Mike Clancy, the general secretary of Prospect union, says: “This MP remains free to visit the House of Commons and interact with staff despite these very serious allegations.
“This highlights yet again that there is no fit-for-purpose process in place to deal with this type of case and make Parliament a safe place to work.”
The Major years of Tory Party sleaze appear to have returned with a vengeance.
