Thursday, December 01, 2022
On institutional racism in the Royal Household
Just a quick thought on the ongoing row over institutional racism in the Royal Household, following reports of the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting and Prince William's godmother being forced to resign for making offensive remarks during an event.
The Independent says Ngozi Fulani, of Sistah Space, Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, spoke of the “traumatic” encounter in which Lady Susan Hussey asked what part of Africa she was from.
They add that it happened at a Violence Against Women and Girls reception hosted by the Queen.
As a result, Lady Hussey, who served as Queen Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting for more than 60 years, stepped down from her honorary role on Wednesday and expressed her “profound apologies for the hurt caused” via a statement.
What is strange is that no news outlet has yet linked this event to allegations made by Prince Harry about Meghan's treatment in the Royal Household, and that there was (and is) institutional racism there. If anything it validates their claims.
I wonder why that is? Could it be that making such a link does not fit news editors' agenda of villifying King Charles' second son and his wife.
The Independent says Ngozi Fulani, of Sistah Space, Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, spoke of the “traumatic” encounter in which Lady Susan Hussey asked what part of Africa she was from.
They add that it happened at a Violence Against Women and Girls reception hosted by the Queen.
As a result, Lady Hussey, who served as Queen Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting for more than 60 years, stepped down from her honorary role on Wednesday and expressed her “profound apologies for the hurt caused” via a statement.
What is strange is that no news outlet has yet linked this event to allegations made by Prince Harry about Meghan's treatment in the Royal Household, and that there was (and is) institutional racism there. If anything it validates their claims.
I wonder why that is? Could it be that making such a link does not fit news editors' agenda of villifying King Charles' second son and his wife.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home