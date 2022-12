Thousands of commuters may be struggling to get home in the light of rail strikes and other disruptions on the transport network, but at least we can be assured that government ministers will not be among them.The Mirror reports that Rishi Sunak has changed the rules so his ministers can use their chauffeur-driven limos more.They say that the Prime Minister has amended the ministerial code to allow frontbenchers to make journeys to their constituencies in their government cars:No wonder the government are in no hurry to settle the strikes.