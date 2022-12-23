Friday, December 23, 2022
New rules underline us and them culture in government
Thousands of commuters may be struggling to get home in the light of rail strikes and other disruptions on the transport network, but at least we can be assured that government ministers will not be among them.
The Mirror reports that Rishi Sunak has changed the rules so his ministers can use their chauffeur-driven limos more.
They say that the Prime Minister has amended the ministerial code to allow frontbenchers to make journeys to their constituencies in their government cars:
The rules previously stated that ministers were "permitted to use an official car for official business and for home to office journeys within a reasonable distance of London on the understanding they are using the time to work".
But in a new version of the code published today the words "within a reasonable distance of London" were removed.
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “While Rishi Sunak subjects the public to travel chaos by failing to resolve train strikes, he’s busy changing the rules to sort out car rides home for his own ministers.
"The Tories are once again putting themselves before the public.“
No wonder the government are in no hurry to settle the strikes.
