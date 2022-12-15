Thursday, December 15, 2022
Labour cannot excape blame for striking nurses
The Guardian reports on today's strike, whereby tens of thousands of nurses are walking out across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, sparking a major disruption to services in the first such action in NHS history.
They add that members of the Royal College of Nursing are staging the strikes in an effort to win a pay rise for this year of 5% above inflation, and in protest at the government’s decision to award them an increase of at least £1,400, which is the equivalent of about a 4% uplift.
Welsh health minister, Eluned Morgan, is quoted as stressing that her Labour government believes “all public sector workers should be fairly rewarded for the important work they do”.
Her problem of course is that the Welsh Labour Government are in charge of the pay and conditions of workers in the Welsh health service, they cannot just wash their hands and deny this dispute isnt anything to do with them.
If they want the powers they have to take responsibility, and stop blaming others.
