There are plenty of Brexiteers who would fit easily into the role of the Grinch, but far more serious is the impact of our exit from the EU on Christmas markets.The Independent reports that the number of businesses taking part in the UK’s Christmas markets has slumped by more than a fifth since Brexit, with some of Britain’s biggest cities hit hardest by the decline.The paper says that local authority figures show that there will be 21 per cent fewer traders at the first post-Covid markets this year, compared with pre-Brexit numbers:It sounds like if you want to enjoy a fully fledged Christmas market this year, you will need to travel to the EU, as they are surely not coming to us.