The Independent reports that Home office emails have reported that more than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres.They say that the emails descibe the detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November as “no longer legal”. They add that During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600:The lack of preparedness and the hostile environment have put the Home Office into this position. They need to sort it out.