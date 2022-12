The Guardian reports that Rishi Sunak’s government is expected to accept most of a proposed new code of conduct for MPs after the Owen Paterson scandal but has rejected the idea that ministers should declare more details about free hospitality from lobbyists and companies.The paper says that key measures in the code include tightening the rules on lobbying to stop MPs providing paid parliamentary advice, consultancy or strategy, but, in a move that could trigger another standards row, the government is holding out against a proposal to ask ministers to register with parliament any hospitality provided by third parties worth more than £300 within 28 days, as is required for other MPs:The paper quotes Chris Bryant, the chair of the Commons standards committee, who said it wasthat the government was refusing tougher disclosure standards for ministers.Unless and untill the government introduces the strictest possible regime, there will always be a suspicion that undue influence is being exerted on government and that abuse of process will continue.