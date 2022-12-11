



Steve Barclay was also accused of being a “bullyboy” by Pat Cullen from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), whose members are due to take part in unprecedented industrial action on 15 and 20 December. The RCN said Mr Barclay was failing to properly engage with nurses, even as he said his “door remains open”.



At the same time, it is reported elsewhere that the Transport Secretary has declined an invitation to meet with the RMT to avert strikes on the rail network and in airports over the festive season.



Nobody is calling for a return to the tea and sandwiches days in Downing Street from the Harold Wilson era, but surely we should expect our highly paid politicians to be doing everything they can to keep public sector workers in work and to protect the public from damaging strikes. Instead they are just digging themselves into a deeper hole.