The death of at least four people in the English Channel earlier this week was a tragedy. more importantly it was an avoidable tragedy, something that the charity, Care4Calais and the PCS Union have been keen to emphasise.The Independent reports that the union, who represent coastguards and Border Force officials, has called on Suella Braverman to resign as home secretary following these deaths in the Channel:The union has a valid point. The government's failure to provide safe routes by which refugees can claim asylum is playing into the hands of people traffickers, and putting lives at risk. Until that is rectified government ministers are equally as culpable in these tragic deaths.