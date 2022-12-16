Friday, December 16, 2022
Culpabiliy?
The death of at least four people in the English Channel earlier this week was a tragedy. more importantly it was an avoidable tragedy, something that the charity, Care4Calais and the PCS Union have been keen to emphasise.
The Independent reports that the union, who represent coastguards and Border Force officials, has called on Suella Braverman to resign as home secretary following these deaths in the Channel:
The call from the PCS union comes after a refugee charity said the government had “blood on its hands” because of its failure to offer safe and legal routes for asylum seekers to register their claims in the UK.
Downing Street today insisted that the allegation was “not appropriate” in the wake of the tragic capsize of a migrant boat in freezing conditions off Kent.
Ms Braverman told the Commons the tragedy was “the most sobering reminder possible of why we have to end these crossings”, and vowed there would be new legislation to end criminal gangs.
But Paul O’Connor of the PCS said the home secretary’s “ring utterly hollow” after she refused to adopt the safe passage policy which the union put forward last week to stop the perilous small boat crossings.
Under the policy, proposed jointly with charity Care4Calais, refugees would be granted a visa for travel purposes only, so that they can cross the Channel safely in order to claim asylum in the UK. If their claim failed, they would be removed.
Mr O’Connor said: “Today’s tragedy, coming just over twelve months after 32 people tragically lost their lives in the Channel, was entirely avoidable.
“The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, says her heartfelt thoughts are with all those involved. Those words ring utterly hollow when she has spent her time as Home Secretary vilifying and demonising the very people she now feigns sympathy with. She should resign in disgrace.
“PCS wrote to the home secretary only last week providing her with a ready-made solution to these dangerous crossings.
“Our solution would allow safe passage for refugees and would destroy the business model of the people smugglers in one fell swoop.
“Instead of seizing on that solution, the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, decided to yesterday double down on the demonisation of these vulnerable people rather than provide them with safety. This tragedy should force him to reflect and rethink his government’s position.”
The union has a valid point. The government's failure to provide safe routes by which refugees can claim asylum is playing into the hands of people traffickers, and putting lives at risk. Until that is rectified government ministers are equally as culpable in these tragic deaths.
