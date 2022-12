The Independent reports on a surprising admission by the UK Culture Secretary, Michelle Donelan, that nobody with “the luxury of hindsight” would repeat the government’s £120m festival of Brexit project.Donelan was speaking at a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, where she was told that the event, officially known as Unboxed: Creativity in the UK, had been a “monumental cock-up”. In responding, she took the opportunity to distance herself from the project and admitted there were “shortfalls” and “lessons learnt”:It's a shame that those who were responsible for this event didnt listen at the time. If they had we would have saved a lot of money.