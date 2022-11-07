Monday, November 07, 2022
Tories fail to get down with the youth
The Mirror reports that out of touch Tory ministers have spent nearly £160,000 on a 'youth survey' to help the Government get down with the kids.
They say that the research was signed off by ex-Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, just days before being replaced in the job by Liz Truss’s choice, Michelle Donelan:
The contract, published last month and worth £159,000 to pollsters Kantar, admits the research is designed to fill "gaps in knowledge."
It’s the second youth survey the department has commissioned in two years.
Ms Dorries rubber stamped a previous review of youth services in February 2021 - just 18 months ago.
The results of the survey - which found youth clubs and organised activities outside of school were “hugely important” to young people - were published in February (2022).
YMCA research in 2020 found spending on such services had been cut by 70% in real terms since the Tories came to power.
Lib Dem Education Spokesperson Munira Wilson MP said: "It shouldn't take yet another government survey to tell us what we already know, youth services are in desperate need of more investment.
"Young people in our country are sick of being treated as an afterthought by the Conservatives. They don't need more empty words, they need action."
Quite.
