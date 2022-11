'What happens on tour, stays on tour' is a well-known adage that apparently applies to the behind the doors worls of Westminster as well. According to the Guardian , a Labour MP has claimed there is a “whisper list” of roughly 40 politicians to keep at arm’s length in Westminster – including two former cabinet ministers.The paper says that Charlotte Nichols, the MP for Warrington North, said she was warned of colleagues to never accept a drink from or be alone with. The list, which is not written down, includes people known for “bullying or sexual misconduct”:The sooner there are proper, and trusted, mechanisms in place the report and deal with this behaviour the better.