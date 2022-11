The Guardian has an important scoop today in which they say that documents available to them reveal that Conservative peer Michelle Mone and her children secretly received £29m originating from the profits of a PPE business that was awarded large government contracts after she recommended it to ministers.They add that Lady Mone’s support helped the company, PPE Medpro, secure a place in a “VIP lane” the government used during the coronavirus pandemic to prioritise companies that had political connections. It then secured contracts worth more than £200m:The way Tory Ministers handled PPE contracts during the pandemic, and the VIP lane in particular, remains a national scandal, but nobody has yet been held accountable for it. Let's hope that these revelations will change that.