Thursday, November 10, 2022
The reality of post-Brexit Tory Britain
Two articles that stood out on the Mirror's website today underline the stark reality of post-Brexit, Tory Britain.
The first one tells us that vital NHS and education workers are quitting their roles for better-paid jobs in supermarkets.
They quote union chief Christina McAnea, many of whose 1.3 million Unison members work in hospitals and schools, who says:
Meanwhile, another article says that the country's largest foodbank charity handed out 11.5million meals over a six month period. That is more than 63,000 a day on average:
The Trussell Trust distributed 1,281,148 emergency parcels between April and the end of September, figures show today.
Each contained enough food for three meals a day for three days - meaning 11,530,332 meals were provided.
The figure rocketed by 32% compared with the same period last year and by 52% compared with April to September 2019 - before the coronavirus pandemic.
I read elsewhere that we are the only country to have lower employment levels post-Covid than before that pandemic. What a sorry state of affaits the Tories have created for us.
