



"Why does the Welsh government consider going to COP27 an inappropriate use of air miles on the one hand, yet they are ploughing ahead on an inappropriate trip to Qatar on the other hand?





"The planned visit to Qatar by three Labour ministers is totally unnecessary and inappropriate. Welsh Labour must cancel their trip immediately and take a strong stance on human rights rather than seeking investment at any cost."



The presence of Welsh Labour Ministers at the World Cup in Qatar, at a time when UK Labour is boycotting the event, is a disgrace.





FIFA were wrong to award the tournament to this regime in the first place, but now it is happening, football teams are obliged to attend. That is not the case for politicians, especially those who supposedly take a strong stance on women's and LGBTQ rights.



By attending the World Cup in Qatar, Welsh Ministers are offering succour to an authoritarian regime. T

They should be saving those air miles as well.