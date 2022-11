The impact of Brexit continues to hit the UK economy with the Independent reporting that new figures reveal that more than 40 per cent of British products previously exported to the EU have disappeared from European shelves since we left the free trade area.The paper says that trade economists trying to assess the effects of Brexit warned in research published on Monday that new bureaucracy was putting off exporters on a grand scale. They also said their research showed the export gap created by the policy has “widened rather than closed” in a year of the new trade system being in place:There could though, be worse to come. Politico reports that three years after leaving the EU to chart its own course, Britain finds itself caught between two economic behemoths in a brewing transatlantic trade war.They say that in August the United States Congress passed the Biden administration's much-vaunted $369 billion program of green subsidies, part of the Inflation Reduction Act. This has started a potential trade war with the European Union, who fear Washington's subsidy splurge will pull investment — particularly in electric vehicles — away from Europe, hitting carmakers hard:They add that in response to Washington's plans, the EU is preparing what could amount to billions in subsidies for its own industries hit by the U.S. law, which also offers tax breaks to boost American green businesses such as solar panel manufacturers. Britain faces being squeezed in both markets, while lacking any say in whatever response Brussels decides.The consequences of leaving the world's biggest free trade area could well be severe for the UK economy.