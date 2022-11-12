



When asked about the impact of Brexit on the UK economy, he admitted that it has cost us growth before adding: “I think however if we spent our lives punishing ourselves and refighting the last war over Brexit we're not going to make progress.”



Meanwhile, Sir James Dyson and Sir Jim Ratcliffe both came in for criticism after moving their residencies out of the UK after supporting Brexit.



Those of us who have to live with the consequences of Brexit are not so lucky.