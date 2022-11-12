Saturday, November 12, 2022
Remainer converts expose the Brexit lies
One of the more puzzling aspects of the leave campaign in 2016 was why so many businesspeople were prepared to back the Brexit cause despite this position being contrary to their best interests. It is gratifying therefore to have some key figures finally seeing sense and reversing their position.
The Independent quotes Lord Simon Wolfson, who was a prominent advocate of Brexit, but now says that the UK’s current immigration policy is holding back economic growth.
Wetherspoons' Tim Martin who campaigned for a hard Brexit, including leaving the single market and the end of freedom of movement which came with it, was urging former prime minister Boris Johnson in 2021 to create a “reasonably liberal” visa scheme to encourage foreign workers to relocate to the UK.
Luke Johnson, chairman of bakery chain Patisserie Valerie and former head of Pizza Express, was another figure who supported Brexit but was less impressed by the reality once it happened.
When asked about the impact of Brexit on the UK economy, he admitted that it has cost us growth before adding: “I think however if we spent our lives punishing ourselves and refighting the last war over Brexit we're not going to make progress.”
Meanwhile, Sir James Dyson and Sir Jim Ratcliffe both came in for criticism after moving their residencies out of the UK after supporting Brexit.
Those of us who have to live with the consequences of Brexit are not so lucky.
