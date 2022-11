It is fair to say that the Welsh Government's plan to introduce a 20mph speed limit as the default on all urban roads is controversial. There are genuine questions about how it is going to be enforced, and whether it is really necessary away from schools and accident blackspots. Their rationale though is that reducing speeds increase safety, and so far, that argument has not be challenged.There is a report on the wales-on-line website however, that research by Queen's University Belfast has found that reducing speed limits to 20mph has "little impact on road deaths or crashes".Researchers say that while the lower limits lead to quieter streets with fewer cars, they have "little impact on long-term outcomes including road traffic collisions, casualties and speed":This research casts doubts on claims that the new default speed limits would save Wales £100m in the first year from less medical treatment needed because of fewer crashes. They claim that the cost savings alone are a "gross over-simplification and underrepresentation" of the health benefits of the lower speed limit, although studies have shown a 20mph limit encourages more walking and cycling, therefore improving physical and mental health.Perhapsx the Welsh Government need to go back to the drawing board.