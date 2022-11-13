Sunday, November 13, 2022
Plaid Cymru in turmoil
There is an interesting article in Wales-on-line, which alleges that there is significant discontent within Plaid Cymru at the culture that critics claim has developed under Adam Price’s leadership.
The paper says it has spoken to several people within the party, who have described an increasingly toxic atmosphere:
Some have expressed concern that ability is not rewarded while the leader surrounds himself with a "clique" of close associates. People told us they were scared to report allegations or felt they would face repercussions for raising them. Others have raised concerns that when allegations are raised, the party's processes are opaque and ineffective.
Mr Price remains popular with close supporters, and his speech at the party conference was very well received, but our investigation has revealed an increasingly divided party. Plaid sources have described the party management of complaints as “unprofessional”. Testimony from people within the party paints a picture of staff members being “scared” to report concerns and frustrations that complaints are not diligently investigated.
The party has faced several serious incidents over the past several years. The handling of the return of MP Jonathan Edwards, who represents Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, with different parts of the party giving contradictory messages was chaotic. It created deep divisions , especially around the readmittance of Mr Edwards which led his estranged wife to issue a statement saying she was appalled.
The party was also forced to issue a statement more recently saying it was investigating after a former Plaid employee made allegations in a series of since-deleted tweets alleging a serious assault by another party employee.
This raised broader themes over people feeling unable to report serious accusations which is something that was raised time and again over the course of WalesOnline’s investigation. The culture of the party under the current leadership was raised repeatedly.
The anger that has simmered below the surface with how allegations were dealt with by senior party leaders has come to a head with the suspension of Plaid Member for South Wales Central Rhys ab Owen. He was suspended for allegedly breaching the code of conduct for MSs and is currently being investigated by the Standard’s Commissioner. According to the party the suspension was "mutually agreed" and was a "neutral act". Mr ab Owen has not commented.
It isn’t the suspension of Mr ab Owen per se that has led to strong criticism of Adam Price within the party, but more the fact that it is perceived to have taken far too long to act. WalesOnline understands that the concerns that led to Mr Owen’s suspension have been known to the party leadership for well over a year and were common knowledge within large parts of the wider party. But critics of Mr Price say that it was only after the matter began to be investigated by the standards commissioner that the Plaid leader’s hand was “forced” and he acted.
A Plaid employee told WalesOnline: “The party has been aware for over a year about serious allegations surrounding Rhys ab Owen’s behaviour. Repeated concerns have been raised by multiple people within the party with members of the senior leadership seemingly taking no action until they were forced to when the Standards Commissioner informed them he had received a complaint of sufficient seriousness, it has led to a suspension.”
Beyond the allegations regarding Mr Thomas there has been wider exasperation and incredulity at the lack of robustness and professionalism within the party itself about how complaints are dealt with when they arise. Several sources said that there was a growing reluctance to report any concerns due to the perceived inaction.
The lack of a proper and independent process for handling complaints is a major weakness in any party. The leadership cult that has built up around Adam Price has apparently reinforced that weakness in not tolerating dissent. It is no wonder Plaid Cymru are in a mess and support for them falling.
The paper says it has spoken to several people within the party, who have described an increasingly toxic atmosphere:
Some have expressed concern that ability is not rewarded while the leader surrounds himself with a "clique" of close associates. People told us they were scared to report allegations or felt they would face repercussions for raising them. Others have raised concerns that when allegations are raised, the party's processes are opaque and ineffective.
Mr Price remains popular with close supporters, and his speech at the party conference was very well received, but our investigation has revealed an increasingly divided party. Plaid sources have described the party management of complaints as “unprofessional”. Testimony from people within the party paints a picture of staff members being “scared” to report concerns and frustrations that complaints are not diligently investigated.
The party has faced several serious incidents over the past several years. The handling of the return of MP Jonathan Edwards, who represents Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, with different parts of the party giving contradictory messages was chaotic. It created deep divisions , especially around the readmittance of Mr Edwards which led his estranged wife to issue a statement saying she was appalled.
The party was also forced to issue a statement more recently saying it was investigating after a former Plaid employee made allegations in a series of since-deleted tweets alleging a serious assault by another party employee.
This raised broader themes over people feeling unable to report serious accusations which is something that was raised time and again over the course of WalesOnline’s investigation. The culture of the party under the current leadership was raised repeatedly.
The anger that has simmered below the surface with how allegations were dealt with by senior party leaders has come to a head with the suspension of Plaid Member for South Wales Central Rhys ab Owen. He was suspended for allegedly breaching the code of conduct for MSs and is currently being investigated by the Standard’s Commissioner. According to the party the suspension was "mutually agreed" and was a "neutral act". Mr ab Owen has not commented.
It isn’t the suspension of Mr ab Owen per se that has led to strong criticism of Adam Price within the party, but more the fact that it is perceived to have taken far too long to act. WalesOnline understands that the concerns that led to Mr Owen’s suspension have been known to the party leadership for well over a year and were common knowledge within large parts of the wider party. But critics of Mr Price say that it was only after the matter began to be investigated by the standards commissioner that the Plaid leader’s hand was “forced” and he acted.
A Plaid employee told WalesOnline: “The party has been aware for over a year about serious allegations surrounding Rhys ab Owen’s behaviour. Repeated concerns have been raised by multiple people within the party with members of the senior leadership seemingly taking no action until they were forced to when the Standards Commissioner informed them he had received a complaint of sufficient seriousness, it has led to a suspension.”
Beyond the allegations regarding Mr Thomas there has been wider exasperation and incredulity at the lack of robustness and professionalism within the party itself about how complaints are dealt with when they arise. Several sources said that there was a growing reluctance to report any concerns due to the perceived inaction.
The lack of a proper and independent process for handling complaints is a major weakness in any party. The leadership cult that has built up around Adam Price has apparently reinforced that weakness in not tolerating dissent. It is no wonder Plaid Cymru are in a mess and support for them falling.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home