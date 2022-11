There is an interesting article in Wales-on-line , which alleges that there is significant discontent within Plaid Cymru at the culture that critics claim has developed under Adam Price’s leadership.The paper says it has spoken to several people within the party, who have described an increasingly toxic atmosphere:The lack of a proper and independent process for handling complaints is a major weakness in any party. The leadership cult that has built up around Adam Price has apparently reinforced that weakness in not tolerating dissent. It is no wonder Plaid Cymru are in a mess and support for them falling.