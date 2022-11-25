Friday, November 25, 2022
Paying for Christmas parties
The Independent reports that the watchdog responsible for MPs’ expenses has apologised for telling MPs they could charge taxpayers for Christmas parties, which resulted in some politicians receiving “abuse”.
The paper says that the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) had been widely criticised for giving the go-ahead amid a cost of living crisis:
MPs also complained that the watchdog had given the impression they had been “clamouring” to put food, refreshments and decorations for an office party on expenses.
Ipsa said that after issuing the guidance around Christmas spending, a number of MPs got in touch to say “they have never made such claims in the past and have no intention of doing so in the future”.
We also failed to recognise the public mood at a time of severe economic and financial pressures.
The watchdog’s chief executive, Ian Todd, said: “We got the messaging wrong by allowing the impression to form that this is what MPs were wanting to do, rather than our interpretation of the discretion available under the existing rules.
“We are an independent body and we make our own decisions but, occasionally, like everyone, we make mistakes.
“I would like to apologise to those MPs and their staff who have had to deal with phone calls, emails and, in some cases, abuse as a result of our guidance. They did not write the guidance or influence its contents.
“In issuing it, we also failed to recognise the public mood at a time of severe economic and financial pressures. I am sorry for that.”
What is not clear from this non-apology apology however, is whether the guidance has been withdrawn. or are Ipsa just concerned that they got the PR wrong?
The paper says that the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) had been widely criticised for giving the go-ahead amid a cost of living crisis:
MPs also complained that the watchdog had given the impression they had been “clamouring” to put food, refreshments and decorations for an office party on expenses.
Ipsa said that after issuing the guidance around Christmas spending, a number of MPs got in touch to say “they have never made such claims in the past and have no intention of doing so in the future”.
We also failed to recognise the public mood at a time of severe economic and financial pressures.
The watchdog’s chief executive, Ian Todd, said: “We got the messaging wrong by allowing the impression to form that this is what MPs were wanting to do, rather than our interpretation of the discretion available under the existing rules.
“We are an independent body and we make our own decisions but, occasionally, like everyone, we make mistakes.
“I would like to apologise to those MPs and their staff who have had to deal with phone calls, emails and, in some cases, abuse as a result of our guidance. They did not write the guidance or influence its contents.
“In issuing it, we also failed to recognise the public mood at a time of severe economic and financial pressures. I am sorry for that.”
What is not clear from this non-apology apology however, is whether the guidance has been withdrawn. or are Ipsa just concerned that they got the PR wrong?
Comments:
<< Home
They are more worried they got the PR wrong!Post a Comment
Whilst I am 'spreading good cheer! (LoL) to show good will to people how about MPs NOT having subsidised food in their restaurants etc and not claiming grub on expenses''
Whilst I am 'spreading good cheer! (LoL) to show good will to people how about MPs NOT having subsidised food in their restaurants etc and not claiming grub on expenses''
<< Home