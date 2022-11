The Independent reports that the Conservative Party is facing renewed accusations it is failing to tackle Islamophobia – both in society and within its own ranks. Recent figures show anti-Muslim hate crimes are on the rise in the UK, while an investigation into alleged Islamophobia by a Tory MP continues.Conservative Party Chair, Nadhim Zahawi has been urged to use Islamophobia Awareness Month to implement the recommendations of the Singh Investigation into Islamaphobia within his party in full, confirm whether the government will adopt the APPG’s definition of it and end the party’s “bizarre practice of refusing to use the term”:This is something both the government and the Tory party need to sort out urgently. We are a multi-cultural, multi-faith society and we should not allow hatred and prejudice to undermine that.