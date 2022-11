The Sunday Times continues it exposé of abuse in our public services today , with a story reporting on the he head of the country’s biggest fire brigade, Andy Roe, who says he expects to sack staff after a damning report concluded the London Fire Brigade was “institutionally misogynistic and racist”.As worrying as the allegations in London, later on in the article Nazir Afzal, a former chief prosecutor in the Rochdale grooming case, is quoted as saying he has received messages from women and ethnic-minority staff at the BBC, the NHS and many police forces:His call for a national inquiry into misogyny and racism within all public institutions has a lot of merit.