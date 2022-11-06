Sunday, November 06, 2022
It's all about the money
So the truth is out at last, Boris Johnson did have enough nominations to contest for the Tory leadership again, but pulled out because the risk to his future earning potential was too great.
The Observer says informed sources in the entertainment industry believe that the former PM would have forfeited earnings of at least £10m a year from speeches and sales of his memoirs if he had fought a leadership battle against Rishi Sunak and lost, and that these financial considerations played a part in his decision to pull out .:
They add that since he resigned in July, Johnson is known to have been in talks with entertainment and talent agencies including Endeavour, run by US businessman Ari Emanuel, and the Harry Walker Agency (HWA), one of its subsidiaries. HWA’s clients include Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Serena Williams:
The Observer has been told that people associated with Emanuel made it clear to Johnson that had he lost against Sunak, his appeal to global audiences, and therefore a good deal of his earning power, would disappear. It is understood that the talent industry believed his value would have dropped by at least half.
It's always about the money.
